BATON ROUGE, La. - Two more Hurricane Ida-related deaths were confirmed in East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in Louisiana to 28.
Both of the newly-confirmed deaths were caused by excessive heat during power outages.
Category 4 Hurricane Ida knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people in southeast Louisiana. An excessive heat advisory was issued for multiple days after the storm made landfall.
A 69-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman both died in East Baton Rouge Parish due to excessive heat, according to the Monday report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
It was not immediately release if the man and woman died together or when they died.
Reported Sept. 13 - Woman, 85, excessive heat during power outage, East Baton Rouge
Reported Sept. 13 - Man, 69, excessive heat during power outage, East Baton Rouge
Sept. 8 - Man, 64, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans Parish
Sept. 8 - Woman, 74, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans
Sept. 8 - Man, 79, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans
Sept. 8 - Man, 65, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans
Sept. 8 - Man, 73, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans
Sept. 8 - Man, 68, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans
Sept. 8 - Man, 64, heat and potential lack of oxygen during outage, Orleans
Sept. 8 - Woman, 70, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans
Sept. 8 - Woman, 65, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans
Sept. 8 - Man, 24, carbon monoxide poisoning, Orleans
Sept. 8 - Man, 44, carbon monoxide poisoning, Orleans
Sept. 7 - Man, 71, lack of oxygen during outage, St. Tammany
Sept. 7 - Man, 68, fell from roof while making repairs, St. Tammany
Sept. 4 - Man, 74, heat and lack of oxygen during power outage, Orleans
Sept. 4 - Man, 84, nursing home evacuee, Tangipahoa
Sept. 3 - Man, 61, nursing home evacuee, Jefferson
Sept. 3 - Man, 59, carbon monoxide poisoning, St. John the Baptist
Sept. 2 - Woman, 54, carbon monoxide poisoning, Jefferson
Sept. 2 - Woman, 23, carbon monoxide poisoning, Jefferson
Sept. 2 - Male, 17, carbon monoxide poisoning, Jefferson
Sept. 2 - Woman, 65, drowning, Jefferson
Sept. 1 - Man, 77, nursing home evacuee, Orleans
Sept. 1 - Man, 52, nursing home evacuee, Terrebonne
Sept. 1 - Woman, 59, nursing home evacuee, Jefferson
Aug. 30 - Man, 25, drowned in vehicle, Orleans
Aug. 29 - Man, 60, tree fell on house, Ascension