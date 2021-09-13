Ida flooding

Flooding in French Settlement, La., Thursday Sept. 2, 2021. Gov. John Bel Edwards visits the parishes of St. Bernard, Plaquemines, and Tangipahoa during an aerial tour to assess Hurricane Ida damages and meet with local officials. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - Two more Hurricane Ida-related deaths were confirmed in East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in Louisiana to 28.

Both of the newly-confirmed deaths were caused by excessive heat during power outages.

Category 4 Hurricane Ida knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people in southeast Louisiana. An excessive heat advisory was issued for multiple days after the storm made landfall.

A 69-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman both died in East Baton Rouge Parish due to excessive heat, according to the Monday report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

It was not immediately release if the man and woman died together or when they died.

Reported Sept. 13 - Woman, 85, excessive heat during power outage, East Baton Rouge

Reported Sept. 13 - Man, 69, excessive heat during power outage, East Baton Rouge

Sept. 8 - Man, 64, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans Parish

Sept. 8 - Woman, 74, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans

Sept. 8 - Man, 79, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans

Sept. 8 - Man, 65, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans

Sept. 8 - Man, 73, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans

Sept. 8 - Man, 68, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans

Sept. 8 - Man, 64, heat and potential lack of oxygen during outage, Orleans

Sept. 8 - Woman, 70, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans

Sept. 8 - Woman, 65, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans

Sept. 8 - Man, 24, carbon monoxide poisoning, Orleans

Sept. 8 - Man, 44, carbon monoxide poisoning, Orleans

Sept. 7 - Man, 71, lack of oxygen during outage, St. Tammany

Sept. 7 - Man, 68, fell from roof while making repairs, St. Tammany

Sept. 4 - Man, 74, heat and lack of oxygen during power outage, Orleans

Sept. 4 - Man, 84, nursing home evacuee, Tangipahoa

Sept. 3 - Man, 61, nursing home evacuee, Jefferson

Sept. 3 - Man, 59, carbon monoxide poisoning, St. John the Baptist

Sept. 2 - Woman, 54, carbon monoxide poisoning, Jefferson

Sept. 2 - Woman, 23, carbon monoxide poisoning, Jefferson

Sept. 2 - Male, 17, carbon monoxide poisoning, Jefferson

Sept. 2 - Woman, 65, drowning, Jefferson

Sept. 1 - Man, 77, nursing home evacuee, Orleans

Sept. 1 - Man, 52, nursing home evacuee, Terrebonne

Sept. 1 - Woman, 59, nursing home evacuee, Jefferson

Aug. 30 - Man, 25, drowned in vehicle, Orleans

Aug. 29 - Man, 60, tree fell on house, Ascension

