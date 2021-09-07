Two more people were confirmed to have died of Hurricane Ida-related causes by the St. Tammany Parish coroner, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The Louisiana Department of Health released confirmation and details of the two deaths on Tuesday afternoon.
A 68-year-old man fell off of a roof while making repairs to damage caused by Hurricane Ida. A 71-year-old man died of lack of oxygen during an extended power outage.
The death toll in the wake of Ida's destructive path has now reached 15, according to LDH.