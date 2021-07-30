You have permission to edit this article.
2 more Louisiana residents win COVID vaccine lottery

SHOT AT A MILLION

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana doled out two more prizes in its lottery for residents who have chosen to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 

Stephen Curry, of New Orleans, won the $100,000 cash prize.

Jacob Ardoin, of Lafayette, won the $100,000 cash prize. He told the governor in a phone call that he wants to attend LSU or UL.

The latest winners in the $2.3 million giveaway were announced Friday as Louisiana continues to see rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The number of people being vaccinated against COVID has also increased in recent weeks.
 
There will be one more giveaway of a $100,000 scholarship and a $100,000 cash prize.

The final drawing -- scheduled for Aug. 4 -- will include a $1 million jackpot and five $100,000 scholarships.

The last day to register for the grand prize drawing is Saturday. 

Residents who have received at least one dose of any of the three available vaccines can enter the lottery by visiting the shotatamillion.com website or by calling 1-877-356-1511. 

The deadlines for the upcoming drawings are as follows:

  • Enter by July 30, 11:59 p.m. for the Aug. 4 drawing
  • Enter by July 31, 11:59 p.m. for the Aug. 4 Grand Prize Drawing
