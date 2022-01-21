NATCHITOCHES, La. – The men responsible for separate Natchitoches Parish homicides in 2019 have pleaded guilty to their crimes, District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced in a news release.
Robert E. Vascocu, 68, of Saline, pleaded guilty Thursday to negligent homicide in the August 2019 shooting death of Dalton Edward McQuillin, 24.
District Judge Desiree Duhon Dyess sentenced Vascocu to the maximum of five years in prison and fined him $5,000.
The shooting stemmed from a child custody dispute involving McQuillin and Vascocu’s granddaughter. Vascocu shot McQuillin in the head.
He was initially arrested for second-degree murder. A Natchitoches grand jury indicted him on negligent homicide.
In a separate case, Terrence W. Luke, 55, of Dobson, who was scheduled to go to trial next week, instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the December 2019 stabbing death of Katherine White, 55, of Natchitoches.
Dyess sentenced Luke to the maximum 40-year sentence. He was originally charged with second-degree murder, which carries a life in prison sentence upon conviction.
“After numerous meetings and consultations with family members of the deceased victim, they felt the 40-year sentence would help bring them closure to this painful chapter in their lives. In this regard, the family will not have to re-live the tragic events of (the) crime at a trial. Additionally, the sentenced offender is 55 years old and a 40-year sentence will likely result in a life sentence,” Harrington said.