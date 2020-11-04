Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 11/4:
increase increase
Bienville 632 cases, 35 deaths,
Bossier 4,468 cases, 22 123 deaths,
Caddo 10,528 cases, 59 402 deaths,
Claiborne 619 cases, 26 deaths,
DeSoto 1,058 cases, 4 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,741 cases, 10 52 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,555 cases, 19 34 deaths, 2
Red River 464 cases, 1 24 deaths,
Sabine 1,041 cases, 6 15 deaths,
Webster 1,532 cases, 2 41 deaths,
Statewide 185,144 cases 5,746 deaths
Increase 371 9
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)