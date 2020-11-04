COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 11/4:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 632 cases,               35 deaths, 

Bossier                4,468 cases, 22         123 deaths,     

Caddo                10,528 cases, 59         402 deaths,     

Claiborne               619 cases,                26 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,058 cases, 4             35 deaths,    

Lincoln                1,741 cases, 10           52 deaths,     

Natchitoches       1,555 cases, 19           34 deaths, 2 

Red River               464 cases, 1             24 deaths,  

Sabine                 1,041 cases, 6             15 deaths,     

Webster               1,532 cases, 2             41 deaths,    

Statewide         185,144 cases            5,746 deaths

Increase                  371                           9

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

80
85
95
623
201