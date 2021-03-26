COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/26

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,431 cases,            76 deaths, 1    

Bossier            11,296 cases, 30      259 deaths,   

Caddo              23,736 cases, 1       672 deaths, 1    

Claiborne          1,259 cases,            45 deaths, 

DeSoto              2,342 cases, 8         64 deaths,       

Lincoln              3,290 cases, 6         84 deaths,  

Natchitoches     3,010 cases, 10       74 deaths,  

Red River             775 cases,            31 deaths,  

Sabine               2,349 cases,            50 deaths,      

Webster            3,379 cases,            88 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        378,816 cases        9,258 deaths

Increase                 448                     14

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

