Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/26
Bienville 1,431 cases, 76 deaths, 1
Bossier 11,296 cases, 30 259 deaths,
Caddo 23,736 cases, 1 672 deaths, 1
Claiborne 1,259 cases, 45 deaths,
DeSoto 2,342 cases, 8 64 deaths,
Lincoln 3,290 cases, 6 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,010 cases, 10 74 deaths,
Red River 775 cases, 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,349 cases, 50 deaths,
Webster 3,379 cases, 88 deaths,
----
Statewide 378,816 cases 9,258 deaths
Increase 448 14
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)