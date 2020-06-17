The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/17:
Caddo 2,933 cases, 45 217 deaths
Bossier 528 cases, 15 28 deaths
Webster 252 cases, 15 10 deaths 2
Claiborne 85 cases, 4 10 deaths
DeSoto 275 cases, 2 17 deaths
Bienville 176 cases, 7 24 deaths
Lincoln 259 cases, 11 18 deaths
Red River 52 cases, 8 deaths
Sabine 63 cases 1 1 death
Natchitoches 195 cases, 13 deaths
Statewide 48,634 cases, 2950 deaths
Increase 928 20
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 219 deaths (as of 6/15)