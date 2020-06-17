COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/17:

                                        increase          increase

Caddo                  2,933 cases, 45   217 deaths   

Bossier                   528 cases, 15    28 deaths

Webster                 252 cases,  15    10 deaths 2

Claiborne                 85 cases,  4      10 deaths 

DeSoto                   275 cases,  2      17 deaths

Bienville                 176 cases,  7     24 deaths  

Lincoln                   259 cases, 11     18 deaths

Red River                 52 cases,          8 deaths   

Sabine                      63 cases   1      1 death

Natchitoches          195 cases,        13 deaths 

Statewide          48,634 cases,    2950 deaths

Increase                928                  20

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        219 deaths (as of 6/15)

