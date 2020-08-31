Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 8/31:
Bienville 414 cases, 31 deaths,
Bossier 2,703 cases, 10 92 deaths,
Caddo 7,407 cases, 87 320 deaths, 2
Claiborne 376 cases, 3 13 deaths,
DeSoto 817 cases, 1 33 deaths,
Lincoln 906 cases, 40 deaths,
Natchitoches 919 cases, 22 deaths,
Red River 320 cases, 2 20 deaths,
Sabine 743 cases, 1 13 deaths,
Webster 1,032 cases, 2 19 deaths,
Statewide 148,193 cases, 4,787 deaths
Increase 324 19
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)