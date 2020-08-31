COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 8/31:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                  414 cases,          31 deaths,

Bossier                 2,703 cases, 10      92 deaths,   

Caddo                   7,407 cases, 87    320 deaths, 2  

Claiborne                376 cases, 3        13 deaths,  

DeSoto                    817 cases, 1        33 deaths,     

Lincoln                    906 cases,           40 deaths,   

Natchitoches           919 cases,           22 deaths,  

Red River                320 cases, 2         20 deaths,  

Sabine                     743 cases, 1        13 deaths,    

Webster                1,032 cases, 2        19 deaths,    

Statewide          148,193 cases,      4,787 deaths

Increase                  324                     19

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

73
77
92
608
188