The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/28

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   5,809 cases,   64   267 deaths   1   

Bossier                 1,926 cases,   32     60 deaths     

Webster                  772 cases,     2     12 deaths  

Claiborne                201 cases,     1     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    590 cases,     8     24 deaths     

Bienville                  340 cases,            29 deaths   

Lincoln                    642 cases,      1     24 deaths   1   

Red River                169 cases,              9 deaths   

Sabine                     474 cases               6 deaths   

Natchitoches           608 cases,      6     15 deaths    

Statewide         111,038 cases,         3,700 deaths

Increase               1,121                       26   

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        272 deaths (as of 7/27)

