The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/28
Caddo 5,809 cases, 64 267 deaths 1
Bossier 1,926 cases, 32 60 deaths
Webster 772 cases, 2 12 deaths
Claiborne 201 cases, 1 10 deaths
DeSoto 590 cases, 8 24 deaths
Bienville 340 cases, 29 deaths
Lincoln 642 cases, 1 24 deaths 1
Red River 169 cases, 9 deaths
Sabine 474 cases 6 deaths
Natchitoches 608 cases, 6 15 deaths
Statewide 111,038 cases, 3,700 deaths
Increase 1,121 26
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 272 deaths (as of 7/27)