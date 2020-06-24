The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/25:
Caddo 3096 cases, 101 230 deaths 2
Bossier 720 cases, 31 28 deaths
Webster 368 cases, 7 9 deaths
Claiborne 110 cases, 1 11 deaths
DeSoto 327 cases, 3 18 deaths
Bienville 210 cases, 26 deaths
Lincoln 294 cases, 4 18 deaths
Red River 54 cases, 1 8 deaths
Sabine 61 cases 1 1 death
Natchitoches 213 cases, 16 14 deaths
Statewide 53,415 cases, 3051 deaths
Increase 938 12
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 227 deaths (as of 6/19)