The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/25:

                                        increase          increase

Caddo                   3096 cases, 101  230 deaths  2  

Bossier                   720 cases, 31     28 deaths

Webster                 368 cases,   7       9 deaths 

Claiborne               110 cases,   1      11 deaths 

DeSoto                   327 cases,   3      18 deaths

Bienville                 210 cases,          26 deaths  

Lincoln                   294 cases,   4     18 deaths

Red River                 54 cases,   1       8 deaths   

Sabine                      61 cases    1       1 death

Natchitoches          213 cases,  16     14 deaths  

Statewide          53,415 cases,       3051 deaths

Increase                938                     12

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        227 deaths (as of 6/19)

