The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/13:
increase increase
Caddo 4,413 cases, 90 248 deaths 1
Bossier 1,315 cases, 41 39 deaths
Webster 535 cases, 7 12 deaths
Claiborne 150 cases, 1 10 deaths
DeSoto 434 cases, 3 21 deaths 1
Bienville 266 cases, 1 28 deaths
Lincoln 442 cases, 4 19 deaths
Red River 91 cases, 11 9 deaths
Sabine 220 cases 10 1 death
Natchitoches 406 cases, 3 14 deaths
Statewide 79,827 cases, 3,315 deaths
Increase 1,705 7
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 247 deaths (as of 7/9)