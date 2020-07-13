COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/13:

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   4,413 cases,    90   248 deaths 1   

Bossier                 1,315 cases,    41     39 deaths 

Webster                  535 cases,      7     12 deaths  

Claiborne                150 cases,      1     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    434 cases,      3     21 deaths  1

Bienville                  266 cases,      1     28 deaths  

Lincoln                    442 cases,      4      19 deaths

Red River                  91 cases,     11       9 deaths   

Sabine                     220 cases      10       1 death

Natchitoches           406 cases,      3      14 deaths  

Statewide           79,827 cases,         3,315 deaths

Increase               1,705                       7

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        247 deaths (as of 7/9)

68
71
85
565
162