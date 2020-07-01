The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/1:
increase increase
Caddo 3,418 cases, 109 235 deaths
Bossier 906 cases, 31 31 deaths 1
Webster 418 cases, 5 11 deaths 1
Claiborne 120 cases, 4 10 deaths
DeSoto 349 cases, 1 18 deaths
Bienville 227 cases, 27 deaths
Lincoln 329 cases, 6 18 deaths
Red River 62 cases, 2 8 deaths
Sabine 89 cases, 7 1 death
Natchitoches 295 cases, 15 14 deaths
Statewide 60,187 cases, 3,113 deaths
Increase 2,083 17
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 231 deaths (as of 6/26)