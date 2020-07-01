COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/1:

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   3,418 cases, 109   235 deaths  

Bossier                    906 cases,   31    31 deaths  1

Webster                  418 cases,     5     11 deaths 1 

Claiborne                120 cases,     4     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    349 cases,    1     18 deaths

Bienville                  227 cases,           27 deaths  

Lincoln                    329 cases,    6     18 deaths 

Red River                  62 cases,    2       8 deaths   

Sabine                       89 cases,    7       1 death

Natchitoches           295 cases,  15      14 deaths  

Statewide           60,187 cases,       3,113 deaths

Increase                2,083                   17

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        231 deaths (as of 6/26)

