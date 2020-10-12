Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/12:
increase increase
Bienville 537 cases, 33 deaths,
Bossier 3,607 cases, 5 111 deaths, 1
Caddo 9,237 cases, 4 378 deaths,
Claiborne 571 cases, 4 23 deaths,
DeSoto 957 cases, 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,542 cases, 5 48 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,273 cases, 26 deaths,
Red River 373 cases, 1 24 deaths,
Sabine 917 cases, 2 14 deaths,
Webster 1,379 cases, 32 deaths, 1
Statewide 172,119 cases, 5,476 deaths
Increase 63 14
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)