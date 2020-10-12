COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/12:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 537 cases,              33 deaths, 

Bossier                3,607 cases, 5          111 deaths, 1  

Caddo                  9,237 cases, 4          378 deaths,   

Claiborne                571 cases, 4           23 deaths,  

DeSoto                    957 cases,              35 deaths,    

Lincoln                 1,542 cases, 5           48 deaths,   

Natchitoches        1,273 cases,             26 deaths,   

Red River                373 cases, 1           24 deaths,  

Sabine                     917 cases, 2          14 deaths,     

Webster                1,379 cases,             32 deaths, 1    

Statewide          172,119 cases,        5,476 deaths

Increase                     63                      14

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

77
83
94
614
195