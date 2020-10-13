Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/13:
increase increase
Bienville 542 cases, 5 33 deaths,
Bossier 3,674 cases, 67 111 deaths,
Caddo 9,329 cases, 92 380 deaths, 2
Claiborne 578 cases, 7 23 deaths,
DeSoto 964 cases, 6 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,554 cases, 12 48 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,299 cases, 26 26 deaths,
Red River 373 cases, 24 deaths,
Sabine 919 cases, 2 14 deaths,
Webster 1,381 cases, 2 32 deaths,
Statewide 172,802 cases, 5,486 deaths
Increase 653 10
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)