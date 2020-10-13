COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/13:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 542 cases, 5            33 deaths, 

Bossier                3,674 cases, 67         111 deaths,  

Caddo                  9,329 cases, 92         380 deaths, 2   

Claiborne                578 cases, 7            23 deaths,  

DeSoto                    964 cases, 6            35 deaths,    

Lincoln                 1,554 cases, 12          48 deaths,   

Natchitoches        1,299 cases, 26          26 deaths,   

Red River                373 cases,               24 deaths,  

Sabine                     919 cases, 2            14 deaths,     

Webster                1,381 cases, 2            32 deaths,    

Statewide          172,802 cases,          5,486 deaths

Increase                  653                         10

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

