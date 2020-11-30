COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 11/30:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 748 cases,              35 deaths, 

Bossier                5,959 cases, 3          149 deaths, 1     

Caddo                13,095 cases, 7          436 deaths, 1  

Claiborne               697 cases,               30 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,237 cases, 2            37 deaths,    

Lincoln                2,215 cases,               57 deaths,    

Natchitoches       1,983 cases, 5            43 deaths, 

Red River               562 cases,               25 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,309 cases, 1            20 deaths,   

Webster               1,881 cases, 4            52 deaths, 

Statewide         220,421 cases            6,163 deaths

Increase                  171                         13

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

