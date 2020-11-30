Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 11/30:
increase increase
Bienville 748 cases, 35 deaths,
Bossier 5,959 cases, 3 149 deaths, 1
Caddo 13,095 cases, 7 436 deaths, 1
Claiborne 697 cases, 30 deaths,
DeSoto 1,237 cases, 2 37 deaths,
Lincoln 2,215 cases, 57 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,983 cases, 5 43 deaths,
Red River 562 cases, 25 deaths,
Sabine 1,309 cases, 1 20 deaths,
Webster 1,881 cases, 4 52 deaths,
Statewide 220,421 cases 6,163 deaths
Increase 171 13
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)