The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/7:

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   3,835 cases,   95   243 deaths  

Bossier                 1,099 cases,   69     36 deaths  1 

Webster                  448 cases,   11    12 deaths  

Claiborne                128 cases,     5     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    390 cases,   19     19 deaths

Bienville                  244 cases,   10     28 deaths  

Lincoln                    354 cases,    1      19 deaths

Red River                  65 cases,    1        9 deaths  1 

Sabine                     122 cases,   21       1 death

Natchitoches           334 cases,    4      14 deaths  

Statewide           68,263 cases,       3,211 deaths

Increase               1,936                      23

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        241 deaths (as of 7/2)

