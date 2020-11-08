COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 11/8:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 641 cases,               35 deaths, 

Bossier                4,636 cases, 64         126 deaths, 1    

Caddo                10,825 cases, 146        406 deaths,    

Claiborne               623 cases, 2             26 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,081 cases, 10           35 deaths,    

Lincoln                1,757 cases, 12           52 deaths,     

Natchitoches       1,592 cases, 20           35 deaths,  

Red River               482 cases, 6             25 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,063 cases, 10           16 deaths,      

Webster              1,555 cases, 9              42 deaths, 1   

Statewide        187,961 cases             5,807 deaths

Increase              1,251                          20

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

80
85
95
626
201