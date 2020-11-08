Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 11/8:
increase increase
Bienville 641 cases, 35 deaths,
Bossier 4,636 cases, 64 126 deaths, 1
Caddo 10,825 cases, 146 406 deaths,
Claiborne 623 cases, 2 26 deaths,
DeSoto 1,081 cases, 10 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,757 cases, 12 52 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,592 cases, 20 35 deaths,
Red River 482 cases, 6 25 deaths,
Sabine 1,063 cases, 10 16 deaths,
Webster 1,555 cases, 9 42 deaths, 1
Statewide 187,961 cases 5,807 deaths
Increase 1,251 20
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)