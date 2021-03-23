COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/23

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,441 cases, 6         75 deaths,     

Bossier            11,265 cases, 15      258 deaths, 1  

Caddo              23,698 cases, 1        671 deaths, 1   

Claiborne           1,261 cases             45 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,325 cases, 5         63 deaths,       

Lincoln               3,277 cases,            84 deaths,  

Natchitoches      2,995 cases, 4         74 deaths,  

Red River              778 cases, 1         31 deaths,  

Sabine                2,341 cases, 1         50 deaths,      

Webster              3,375 cases, 1         87 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        378,011 cases        9,231 deaths

Increase                 709                       7

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

