Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/23
increase increase
Bienville 1,441 cases, 6 75 deaths,
Bossier 11,265 cases, 15 258 deaths, 1
Caddo 23,698 cases, 1 671 deaths, 1
Claiborne 1,261 cases 45 deaths,
DeSoto 2,325 cases, 5 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,277 cases, 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,995 cases, 4 74 deaths,
Red River 778 cases, 1 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,341 cases, 1 50 deaths,
Webster 3,375 cases, 1 87 deaths,
----
Statewide 378,011 cases 9,231 deaths
Increase 709 7
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)