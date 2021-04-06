Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/6
Bienville 1,448 cases, 3 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,342 cases, 260 deaths,
Caddo 23,877 cases, 14 676 deaths, 1
Claiborne 1,267 cases, 49 deaths, 1
DeSoto 2,352 cases, 3 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,315 cases, 2 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,025 cases, 6 74 deaths,
Red River 776 cases, 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,377 cases, 6 51 deaths,
Webster 3,406 cases, 3 88 deaths,
Statewide 381,445 cases 9,324 deaths
Increase 198 9
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)