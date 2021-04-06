COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/6

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,448 cases, 3         76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,342 cases,           260 deaths,    

Caddo              23,877 cases, 14      676 deaths, 1     

Claiborne          1,267 cases,             49 deaths, 1

DeSoto              2,352 cases, 3          63 deaths,       

Lincoln              3,315 cases, 2          84 deaths,  

Natchitoches     3,025 cases, 6          74 deaths,  

Red River             776 cases,             31 deaths,  

Sabine               2,377 cases, 6          51 deaths,      

Webster            3,406 cases, 3          88 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        381,445 cases        9,324 deaths

Increase                 198                       9

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

