COVID-19

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/1:

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,425 cases, 5         71 deaths, 1    

Bossier            11,127 cases, 1        244 deaths, 1

Caddo              23,424 cases, 24      648 deaths,    

Claiborne           1,255 cases,            43 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,300 cases, 2         58 deaths,     

Lincoln               3,251 cases,            84 deaths,  

Natchitoches      2,970 cases, 2        73 deaths, 

Red River              777 cases, 6        29 deaths, 

Sabine                2,305 cases,           48 deaths,     

Webster              3,343 cases,           81 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        370,247 cases           8,941 deaths

Increase                 408                        20

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

