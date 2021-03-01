Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/1:
increase increase
Bienville 1,425 cases, 5 71 deaths, 1
Bossier 11,127 cases, 1 244 deaths, 1
Caddo 23,424 cases, 24 648 deaths,
Claiborne 1,255 cases, 43 deaths,
DeSoto 2,300 cases, 2 58 deaths,
Lincoln 3,251 cases, 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,970 cases, 2 73 deaths,
Red River 777 cases, 6 29 deaths,
Sabine 2,305 cases, 48 deaths,
Webster 3,343 cases, 81 deaths,
----
Statewide 370,247 cases 8,941 deaths
Increase 408 20
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)