COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/9

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,440 cases,            76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,381 cases, 15      260 deaths,    

Caddo              23,927 cases, 8        677 deaths, 1      

Claiborne          1,267 cases, 5          49 deaths, 

DeSoto              2,364 cases, 7          63 deaths,       

Lincoln              3,317 cases,             84 deaths,  

Natchitoches     3,029 cases, 2          75 deaths, 1 

Red River             778 cases, 5          31 deaths,  

Sabine               2,380 cases,             52 deaths,      

Webster             3,410 cases, 5          88 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        382,477 cases        9,353 deaths

Increase                 739                     16

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

83
91
101
657
218