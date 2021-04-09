Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/9
Bienville 1,440 cases, 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,381 cases, 15 260 deaths,
Caddo 23,927 cases, 8 677 deaths, 1
Claiborne 1,267 cases, 5 49 deaths,
DeSoto 2,364 cases, 7 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,317 cases, 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,029 cases, 2 75 deaths, 1
Red River 778 cases, 5 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,380 cases, 52 deaths,
Webster 3,410 cases, 5 88 deaths,
Statewide 382,477 cases 9,353 deaths
Increase 739 16
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)