Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 8/24:
increase increase
Bienville 403 cases, 30 deaths,
Bossier 2,557 cases, 8 91 deaths, 1
Caddo 7,180 cases, 24 310 deaths,
Claiborne 331 cases, 4 12 deaths,
DeSoto 803 cases, 1 30 deaths,
Lincoln 885 cases, 4 39 deaths,
Natchitoches 894 cases, 5 22 deaths, 1
Red River 300 cases, 19 deaths,
Sabine 712 cases, 1 13 deaths,
Webster 988 cases, 2 19 deaths,
Statewide 143,566 cases, 4,623 deaths
Increase 623 18
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)