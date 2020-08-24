COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 8/24:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                  403 cases,         30 deaths,

Bossier                 2,557 cases, 8       91 deaths, 1  

Caddo                   7,180 cases, 24    310 deaths,  

Claiborne                331 cases, 4        12 deaths, 

DeSoto                    803 cases, 1        30 deaths,     

Lincoln                    885 cases, 4        39 deaths,   

Natchitoches           894 cases, 5        22 deaths, 1 

Red River                300 cases,           19 deaths,  

Sabine                     712 cases, 1        13 deaths,    

Webster                  988 cases, 2        19 deaths,    

Statewide          143,566 cases,     4,623 deaths

Increase                   623                   18

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

