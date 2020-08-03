COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 8/3

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   6,299 cases,    31     281 deaths      

Bossier                 2,118 cases,      7      73  deaths   

Webster                  826 cases,      3      13  deaths    

Claiborne                221 cases,              11 deaths   

DeSoto                    662 cases,      7      24 deaths     

Bienville                  353 cases,             30 deaths      

Lincoln                    720 cases,      4      24 deaths   1     

Red River                189 cases,              11 deaths    

Sabine                     535 cases,      1      10 deaths   1

Natchitoches           691 cases,      4      17 deaths    

Statewide         120,846 cases,         3,910 deaths

Increase               1,099                       17   

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        272 deaths (as of 7/27)

