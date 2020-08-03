The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 8/3
Caddo 6,299 cases, 31 281 deaths
Bossier 2,118 cases, 7 73 deaths
Webster 826 cases, 3 13 deaths
Claiborne 221 cases, 11 deaths
DeSoto 662 cases, 7 24 deaths
Bienville 353 cases, 30 deaths
Lincoln 720 cases, 4 24 deaths 1
Red River 189 cases, 11 deaths
Sabine 535 cases, 1 10 deaths 1
Natchitoches 691 cases, 4 17 deaths
Statewide 120,846 cases, 3,910 deaths
Increase 1,099 17
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 272 deaths (as of 7/27)