Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/14

 

Bienville            1,450 cases, 2         76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,429 cases, 11      260 deaths,    

Caddo              24,021 cases, 27      682 deaths,       

Claiborne           1,272 cases, 6         49 deaths, 

DeSoto              2,361 cases,             63 deaths,       

Lincoln              3,336 cases, 9          85 deaths, 1 

Natchitoches     3,040 cases, 7          75 deaths,  

Red River             773 cases,             31 deaths,  

Sabine               2,381 cases,             52 deaths,      

Webster             3,418 cases,            89 deaths, 1

----  

Statewide        383,781 cases        9,385 deaths

Increase                 386                       9

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

