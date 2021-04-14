Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/14
increase increase
Bienville 1,450 cases, 2 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,429 cases, 11 260 deaths,
Caddo 24,021 cases, 27 682 deaths,
Claiborne 1,272 cases, 6 49 deaths,
DeSoto 2,361 cases, 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,336 cases, 9 85 deaths, 1
Natchitoches 3,040 cases, 7 75 deaths,
Red River 773 cases, 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,381 cases, 52 deaths,
Webster 3,418 cases, 89 deaths, 1
----
Statewide 383,781 cases 9,385 deaths
Increase 386 9
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)