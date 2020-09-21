COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/21:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 453 cases,           32 deaths, 

Bossier                3,122 cases, 3       106 deaths,   

Caddo                  8,270 cases, 36     348 deaths, 1

Claiborne                494 cases, 1        21 deaths, 1 

DeSoto                    880 cases,           35 deaths,    

Lincoln                 1,162 cases, 23       47 deaths,    

Natchitoches        1,087 cases, 2        25 deaths,   

Red River                355 cases,           21 deaths,  

Sabine                     835 cases,           13 deaths,     

Webster                1,177 cases,           22 deaths,     

Statewide          161,462 cases,       5,207 deaths

Increase                  249                        9

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

