Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/21:
Bienville 453 cases, 32 deaths,
Bossier 3,122 cases, 3 106 deaths,
Caddo 8,270 cases, 36 348 deaths, 1
Claiborne 494 cases, 1 21 deaths, 1
DeSoto 880 cases, 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,162 cases, 23 47 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,087 cases, 2 25 deaths,
Red River 355 cases, 21 deaths,
Sabine 835 cases, 13 deaths,
Webster 1,177 cases, 22 deaths,
Statewide 161,462 cases, 5,207 deaths
Increase 249 9
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)