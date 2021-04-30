COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/30

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,454 cases,             76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,646 cases, 27       264 deaths, 1    

Caddo              24,443 cases, 22       686 deaths, 1        

Claiborne           1,286 cases,             49 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,386 cases, 1          63 deaths,       

Lincoln               3,368 cases, 4          85 deaths,  

Natchitoches      3,063 cases, 6          75 deaths,  

Red River              784 cases, 7          31 deaths,  

Sabine                2,408 cases,             52 deaths,      

Webster              3,465 cases,            90 deaths,

Statewide        389,487 cases        9,464 deaths

Increase                 689                       6

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

83
91
103
659
220