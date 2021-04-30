Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/30
increase increase
Bienville 1,454 cases, 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,646 cases, 27 264 deaths, 1
Caddo 24,443 cases, 22 686 deaths, 1
Claiborne 1,286 cases, 49 deaths,
DeSoto 2,386 cases, 1 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,368 cases, 4 85 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,063 cases, 6 75 deaths,
Red River 784 cases, 7 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,408 cases, 52 deaths,
Webster 3,465 cases, 90 deaths,
Statewide 389,487 cases 9,464 deaths
Increase 689 6
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)