COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/28

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,445 cases,            76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,611 cases, 11      262 deaths, 1    

Caddo              24,398 cases, 52      685 deaths, 1        

Claiborne           1,285 cases, 3         49 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,378 cases,            63 deaths,       

Lincoln               3,359 cases, 4         85 deaths,  

Natchitoches      3,061 cases,            75 deaths,  

Red River              779 cases, 2         31 deaths,  

Sabine                2,398 cases,            52 deaths,      

Webster              3,465 cases,            90 deaths,

Statewide        389,626 cases        9,455 deaths

Increase                 430                     15

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

