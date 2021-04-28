Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/28
increase increase
Bienville 1,445 cases, 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,611 cases, 11 262 deaths, 1
Caddo 24,398 cases, 52 685 deaths, 1
Claiborne 1,285 cases, 3 49 deaths,
DeSoto 2,378 cases, 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,359 cases, 4 85 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,061 cases, 75 deaths,
Red River 779 cases, 2 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,398 cases, 52 deaths,
Webster 3,465 cases, 90 deaths,
Statewide 389,626 cases 9,455 deaths
Increase 430 15
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)