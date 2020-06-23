The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/23:
increase increase
Caddo 2,953 cases, 23 223 deaths
Bossier 668 cases, 29 28 deaths
Webster 352 cases, 20 9 deaths
Claiborne 108 cases, 2 11 deaths 1
DeSoto 320 cases, 2 18 deaths
Bienville 209 cases, 9 26 deaths
Lincoln 274 cases, 18 deaths
Red River 53 cases, 8 deaths
Sabine 66 cases 5 1 death
Natchitoches 193 cases, 1 14 deaths 1
Statewide 51,595 cases, 3,021 deaths
Increase 1,356 17
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 227 deaths (as of 6/19)