The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/23:

                                        increase          increase

Caddo                  2,953 cases, 23   223 deaths   

Bossier                   668 cases, 29     28 deaths

Webster                 352 cases,  20      9 deaths 

Claiborne               108 cases,  2      11 deaths 1

DeSoto                   320 cases,  2      18 deaths

Bienville                 209 cases,  9      26 deaths  

Lincoln                   274 cases,          18 deaths

Red River                 53 cases,           8 deaths   

Sabine                      66 cases   5       1 death

Natchitoches          193 cases,  1      14 deaths 1 

Statewide          51,595 cases,     3,021 deaths

Increase                1,356                17

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        227 deaths (as of 6/19)

