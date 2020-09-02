COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/2:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                  421 cases, 3        32 deaths, 

Bossier                 2,732 cases, 4        93 deaths, 1   

Caddo                   7,482 cases, 30    323 deaths, 1  

Claiborne                389 cases, 9        13 deaths,  

DeSoto                    820 cases, 2        33 deaths,     

Lincoln                    930 cases, 18      40 deaths,   

Natchitoches           924 cases, 2        23 deaths,   

Red River                322 cases, 1        20 deaths,  

Sabine                     758 cases, 8        13 deaths,    

Webster                1,047 cases, 17      20 deaths,     

Statewide          149,838 cases,      4,841 deaths

Increase                  972                     20

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

