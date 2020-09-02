Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/2:
increase increase
Bienville 421 cases, 3 32 deaths,
Bossier 2,732 cases, 4 93 deaths, 1
Caddo 7,482 cases, 30 323 deaths, 1
Claiborne 389 cases, 9 13 deaths,
DeSoto 820 cases, 2 33 deaths,
Lincoln 930 cases, 18 40 deaths,
Natchitoches 924 cases, 2 23 deaths,
Red River 322 cases, 1 20 deaths,
Sabine 758 cases, 8 13 deaths,
Webster 1,047 cases, 17 20 deaths,
Statewide 149,838 cases, 4,841 deaths
Increase 972 20
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)