Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 8/28:
Bienville 412 cases, 31 deaths,
Bossier 2,674 cases, 21 92 deaths,
Caddo 7,320 cases, 42 314 deaths, 1
Claiborne 355 cases, 1 13 deaths, 1
DeSoto 818 cases, 11 32 deaths,
Lincoln 896 cases, 9 39 deaths,
Natchitoches 912 cases, 4 22 deaths,
Red River 313 cases, 3 20 deaths,
Sabine 735 cases, 13 deaths,
Webster 1,020 cases, 4 19 deaths,
Statewide 146,243 cases, 4,741 deaths
Increase 627 30
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)