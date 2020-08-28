COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 8/28:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                  412 cases,         31 deaths,

Bossier                 2,674 cases, 21     92 deaths,   

Caddo                   7,320 cases, 42   314 deaths, 1  

Claiborne                355 cases,  1       13 deaths, 1 

DeSoto                    818 cases, 11      32 deaths,     

Lincoln                    896 cases, 9        39 deaths,   

Natchitoches           912 cases, 4        22 deaths,  

Red River                313 cases, 3         20 deaths,  

Sabine                     735 cases,           13 deaths,    

Webster                1,020 cases, 4        19 deaths,    

Statewide          146,243 cases,      4,741 deaths

Increase                  627                     30

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

