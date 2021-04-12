Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/12
Bienville 1,443 cases, 3 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,409 cases, 28 260 deaths,
Caddo 23,963 cases, 36 679 deaths, 2
Claiborne 1,271 cases, 4 49 deaths,
DeSoto 2,363 cases, 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,328 cases, 11 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,036 cases, 7 75 deaths,
Red River 777 cases, 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,379 cases, 52 deaths,
Webster 3,419 cases, 9 88 deaths,
Statewide 383,199 cases 9,366 deaths
Increase 999 25
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)