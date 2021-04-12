COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/12

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,443 cases, 3         76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,409 cases, 28      260 deaths,    

Caddo              23,963 cases, 36      679 deaths, 2      

Claiborne          1,271 cases, 4          49 deaths, 

DeSoto              2,363 cases,             63 deaths,       

Lincoln              3,328 cases, 11         84 deaths,  

Natchitoches     3,036 cases, 7          75 deaths,  

Red River             777 cases,             31 deaths,  

Sabine               2,379 cases,             52 deaths,      

Webster             3,419 cases, 9          88 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        383,199 cases        9,366 deaths

Increase                 999                     25

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

