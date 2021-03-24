MINDEN, La. -- The Minden City Council once again has five officials council members.
Elected Saturday, new members Wayne Edwards and Michael Roy on Wednesday took their oaths of office.
Edwards had been serving in an interim capacity since the District A seat was vacated with a council members resignation. Edwards has served previous terms on the council
Roy takes over the District D seat. A resignation last year created a vacancy there, too; however, former Mayor Tommy Davis had been serving in an interim capacity.
They join District B Terika Williams, District C Cheese Bradford and District E Pam Bloxom.