BATON ROUGE, La. -- Two Northwest Louisiana students are among six being honored as Louisiana Young Heroes by Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
The students are considered role models in their communities and join nearly 200 former honorees.
Local honorees include:
- Vivienne Webb of Shreveport, a junior at Caddo Magnet High School, is active with Louisiana Developmental Disability Council's Advocacy Network (LaCAN) as a disability’s rights advocate and is a Be Strong representative for her region. Webb has autism, anxiety and epilepsy. Through testimony at the Louisiana Capitol, Webb advocated for and helped obtain $2 million in funding for the lowest-funded Human Service Districts.
- Nicholas Tarver of Many, a junior at Florien High School, has dealt with cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and vision impairment since birth. But it’s how he tackles these hurdles that is considered inspirational. His volunteer efforts have included serving as president of Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) for Louisiana, working with “Wreaths Across America,” and serving on the National Board as Chairman of the Tomb of the Unknown American Revolutionary Soldier.
Other honorees include:
- Kaydence Bradford of Baton Rouge, senior at Liberty Magnet High School.
- Canaan Hoosier of Deville, junior at Buckeye High School
- Lindsay McKinney of Baton Rouge, senior at Franciscan High School
- Kelsie Tillage of Baton Rouge, senior at Southern University Laboratory School
“Each Young Hero is an inspiration to their peers and communities and it is truly our honor to recognize them. We look forward to welcoming them and their families to Baton Rouge in April to celebrate their achievements on Louisiana Young Heroes Day,” says Clarence “C.C” Copeland, LPB president and CEO.
LPB defines a Young Hero as an exceptional high school student who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome personal adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character to become better students, persons, and citizens.
The story of each 2023 Louisiana Young Hero will be featured in a weekly segment on Louisiana: The State We’re In at 7 p.m. starting Friday and on the Louisiana Young Heroes Facebook Page. Each story will also be highlighted at lpb.org/heroes. The Louisiana Young Heroes will receive special awards and recognition in Baton Rouge on Louisiana Young Heroes Day on April 24.