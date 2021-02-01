SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two Ochsner LSU Health employees were stabbed Monday afternoon by a knife-wielding man who appears to be on the run, police said.
The identity of the man is unknown; however, he is believed to be in an older model green Saturday, Cpl. Glen Heckard said.
Heckard did not provide a description of the man.
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. inside the hospital. Within 30 minutes, 21 SPD units were on the scene.
Several women who came outside of the hospital identified themselves as relatives of a man who they said stabbed his mother in the head. The women described the weapon as a machete; however, Heckard said it was a "just a large knife."
That woman's injuries, as well as the injury the other employee, are not considered life-threatening, Heckard said.
When the stabbing happened the hospital put out a "code silver" to lock it down. That also meant no could enter or leave. All doors were also monitored.
Hospital spokeswoman Tina Martinez could not confirm what happened inside to prompt the alert.
Operations inside the hospital continued while the property was searched.
The "all clear" was given at 4 p.m.