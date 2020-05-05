HOMER, La. — State fire marshal’s were seen in Homer Tuesday rummaging through the scene of a house fire where two people were found dead.
Few details are available at this time, but what sources have confirmed is that the bodies of a male and a female were found inside a burned home in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive this morning.
According to authorities, emergency crews were dispatched to the scene early Tuesday after receiving an emergency call at 2:41 a.m. about the fire.
Homer Fire Chief Tommy Sanders would not comment on the fire and referred questions to the state fire marshal’s office since they are the investigating agency.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the fatalities on its Facebook page and said an investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.