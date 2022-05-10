BATON ROUGE, La. - The state’s two foremost anti-abortion organizations say they can’t support legislation that could lead to prosecuting women who terminate their pregnancies, at least as it is currently written.
“It’s legally broad and vague, poorly written,” the Rev. Gene Mills, who heads the powerful Louisiana Family Forum told The Advocate | The Times-Picayune Tuesday morning in an interview.
“In principle, we desire the same thing,” that is the end of abortions in Louisiana, he said.
But House Bill 813 was drafted by advocates from out-of-state and Family Forum’s lawyers feel the wording is unconstitutional and would be difficult to defend in court. “I don’t think they’ve considered the impact,” Mills said.
HB813 would define life as beginning at conception and would extend the same rights to fetuses as are given to the rest of the population. The measure would change the wording in the state’s homicide laws and thereby open the possibility of women who terminate their pregnancies to murder charges.
