MANY, La. -- Two Sabine Parish sheriff's detectives and a motorist were injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 171 in front of Walmart.
The sheriff's office said the crash happened about 2:30 p.m. when the driver of a 2017 Honda Ridgeline failed to yield at the crossover to the Walmart entrance. He was hit in the passenger side door by a Chevrolet Silverado that three detectives were in.
The Honda's driver and two of the three detectives were taken to Sabine Medical Center for treatment of minor to moderate injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
State Police Troop E will lead the investigation.
"We would like everyone to keep the driver of the Honda truck, the sheriff's detectives and all of their families in your prayers," the sheriff's office said.