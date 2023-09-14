MANY, La. -- A Sabine Parish grand jury has indicted two men in connection with the overdose deaths of two people last year, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell and District Attorney Don Burkett said in a joint announcement.
Mitchell said this is the first time an accused illegal drug dealer has been charged with murder in an overdose death in Sabine Parish.
Robert Earl Preston, 39, and Edward Lamar Glynn Jr., 29, both of Many, each are charged with second-degree murder.
The two deaths were from an overdose of illegal drugs sold to the unidentified victims by Preston and Glynn, according to Mitchell and Burkett.
Sabine Parish sheriff's detectives obtained toxicology and autopsy reports, cell phone records, other digital data and witness statements as evidence in the cases.