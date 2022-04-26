MANY, La. -- Two former clerks who served municipalities in Sabine Parish have been arrested on accusations they stole taxpayer money, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Tuesday.
One clerk, Brenda Dianne Crocker Frederick, 53, was named last week in an audit released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office. She was arrested Thursday on charges of theft of $5,000 to $25,000, forgery and malfeasance in office.
Information about the second clerk is pending the LLA's release of the town of Florien's audit. However, Sabine sheriff's investigators have already arrested Anna Marie Ferguson, 50, of Florien.
She was booked into the Sabine Parish Women's Jail Monday on charges of theft of $5,000 to $25,000 and malfeasance in office.
Ferguson is accused of taking $12,285 in village funds from the end of 2020 until March 2022. Florien's CPA noticed the irregularities and reported it to state auditors.
Ferguson was accepting cash payments from traffic citation fines and keeping the money. During the investigation by Sabine Parish Sheriff Detective Don Flores, Ferguson admitted she took the money, Mitchell said.
Ferguson was placed on paid leave in March, then fired.
As for Frederick, she is accused of taking $7,463.00 from the Village of Noble from February 2020 until August. Noble Mayor Lynn Montgomery noticed the missing funds and reported it to auditors.
According to Mitchell, Frederick issued numerous checks to herself and forged city officials’ signatures. During the investigation, Frederick admitted to Flores she took the funds, Mitchell said.
Frederick was fired in October.