NATCHITOCHES, La. – With the possibility of snow in the forecast for Sunday night and Monday morning, some school districts and at least one college have already made the decision to close or move to virtual learning on Monday.
Here's a look so far:
Sabine Parish School District
Natchitoches Parish schools will use Monday as a virtual instruction day to ensure students do not lose any more of the required instructional time mandated by the state education department.
Work will be sent home for students without access to the internet.
All campuses will be closed.
All classes at all Northwestern State University campuses are canceled Monday.
“Although conditions may change, a mix of rain and snow is predicted for Sunday night and with falling temperatures roads and bridges could become hazardous,” said NSU President Chris Maggio. “It is with an abundance of caution that the decision was made to cancel the first day of Spring semester classes, as the health and safety of the university family remains a foremost priority.”
Residence halls, which will reopen to students this weekend, will remain open. Iberville Dining Hall will be open from 10 a.m.2- p.m. for brunch and 4:30-7 p.m. for dinner through Monday.
Bossier Parish Community College
BPCC will be closed Monday in anticipation of winter weather projections. It will reopen Tuesday for on-campus registration.
Administrators will continue to monitor the weather throughout the weekend and send updates as needed. Information will be posted on the BPCC website, social media and communicated through BPCC email and Cavs Alert System.