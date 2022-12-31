SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating two shootings, one of them fatal, early Saturday morning.
The fatal shooting took place first in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street.
Police said the victim and his girlfriend were sitting in a car when to men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the victim exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. The vehicle's owner was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the victim's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
Police said less than 30 minutes later, a man walked up to the fire station at 2027 David Raines Rd. with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was dropped off by someone in a 2017 black Nissan, police said.
Police say they have not made an arrest in the fatal shooting or recovered the victim's stolen car.