MARSHALL, Tx - On July 21, 2021, the Marshall Police Department responded to a theft that happened at a local business in the 600 block of E. End Blvd. South. Officers were told about a burgundy Cadillac that was seen leaving the scene on East End Blvd.
Officers found that car on the 1400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The subjects abandoned the vehicle and ran from the officers in multiple directions.
An off-duty Marshall Police Department officer encountered one of the suspects that ran from the officers. 30-year-old Jacorvin Taylor, from Shreveport was arrested. Officers located multiple items in the suspect’s car that were taken from the retail store totaling over $300.00.
Officers continued to search for the second suspect who ran into 1312 Johnson Street, the former DAEP building on MISD property. The building was searched and officers found 35-year-old Terence Turner from Shreveport hiding under a desk.
Both individuals were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.
Jacorvin Taylor was charged with engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Theft with previous convictions, and Evading Arrest/Detention with previous convictions.
Terence Turner was charged with engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Theft, Evading Arrest/Detention, and Criminal Trespass.
A third suspect was not apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing.
Chief Cliff Carruth said “I want to commend the MPD patrol officers for their team work and persistence in locating these individuals suspected of stealing merchandise from our local businesses”.