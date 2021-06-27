SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was fatally shot Saturday while driving down Union Avenue at West 62nd Street, according to Shreveport police.
Police said Keshun Cole, 20, of Shreveport was shot and then wrecked his car at West 69th and Union Avenue.
He was found unconscious and taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from his injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
A second shooting Saturday night claimed the life of Melvin Williams, 19, of Shreveport. He was shot at the Olde Salem Apartments in the 6700 block of Buncombe Road.
Police said a fight lead up of the shooting.