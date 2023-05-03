SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two Shreveport men were sentenced Wednesday by in U.S. District Court for illegally possessing drugs and firearms.
Eric Lamar Wimbley, 51, was sentenced to 14 years in prison following his conviction in December for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Wimberly was arrested in April 2022 after state Probation and Parole agents and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies searched his vehicle. They found 1.3 grams of cocaine, 107 grams of cocaine base, 125 grams of methamphetamine-based tablets -- all packaged for distribution, along with a bag containing digital scales, razor blades with cocaine residue, packaging material and a loaded 9mm handgun.
Wimberly was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm. He pled guilty prior to trial.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Shannon
In a separate case, Demetrius Johnson, Jr., 23, was sentenced to five years and five months for illegal possession of marijuana and a firearm. He was arrested on March 14, 2022 by Shreveport police officers as they conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle being driven by Johnson. Officers smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and detained Johnson.
A K-9 unit was called and alerted to the front driver’s seat and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Officers found a Century Arms Draco pistol under the passenger seat of his vehicle, as well as a backpack containing approximately 200 grams of marijuana in separate bags, packaging material and a digital scale. A 9mm Glock magazine was also found in the vehicle.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) tested the firearm and it was determined to be a functional firearm which had traveled in interstate commerce.
The case was investigated by the ATF and Shreveport Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford.