SHREVEPORT, La. – Two young men from Shreveport were sentenced late Wednesday to federal prison for firearms violations, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said Thursday in a news release.
Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced both men. Shelby Alvin Chapple, 30, of Shreveport, was sentenced to seven years, followed by 3 years of supervised release. and Decoby J. Office, 20, of Shreveport, was sentenced to two years followed by two years of supervised release.
Chapple was arrested in October 2020 when he refused to stop for Shreveport police after swerving across the center line multiple times. Chapple instead sped through several red lights and eventually turned off his car's lights as he turned down a residential street.
Chapple then jumped from the car while it was moving and ran in between several homes while armed with a handgun with a high-capacity magazine. A police K-9 soon found him hiding in a wooded area between the homes.
Chapple was on parole for a prior felony weapons offense so it was illegal for him to have a weapon in his possession.
This case was investigated by the ATF and Shreveport Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Shannon.
Office was arrested in a separate incident in June 2021 when he also led Shreveport police on a pursuit, during which he threw a Glock 9mm from his vehicle. A loaded magazine was found under the driver's seat in a search of that car.
Office had a prior felony conviction for illegal use of a weapon in 2021 in Caddo Parish.
This case was investigated by the ATF and Shreveport Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten.