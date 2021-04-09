SHREVEPORT, La. -- U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced two Shreveport men this week to years in federal prison following their convictions on firearms and drug charges.
Claiborne Wayne Williams, 51, was sentenced to six years, followed by three years of supervised release, on firearms charges. Williams was already a convicted felon, having served time for conspiracy to launder drug proceeds and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine in Mississippi and drug distribution in Caddo Parish.
Because of his felonies, Williams was prohibited from having a firearm. But Shreveport police found him with a revolver in a room at the Royal Inn in Shreveport while searching it.
The ATF and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody prosecuted the case.
In an unrelated case, Jamarion Deandre Young, 29, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and firearms charges.
Young was arrested in November 2019 after Shreveport made a traffic stop on Mansfield Road and found him in possession of ecstasy pills. Young was handcuffed and told officers there was nothing else in the vehicle. However, officers found a black bag on the back seat which contained marijuana, small clear baggies, and a digital scale, as well as other small bags with marijuana on the back seat of the vehicle.
A loaded handgun was also found under the seat which came back as stolen out of Oklahoma. After a lab analysis, it was determined the ecstasy pills contained methamphetamine.
Young was indicted in August and pleaded guilty on Dec. 11 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking crime.
Young’s prior felony convictions are for possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance in Caddo Parish in 2009, unauthorized use of a movable in Caddo Parish in 2011, aggravated flight from an officer in Caddo Parish in 2013 and illegal use of a weapon in 2015.
The ATF and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted the case.