SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two Shreveport men were sentenced Wednesday to time in federal prison for separate drug and weapons violations.
U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced James D. Stephens, III, 39, to 10 years, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Stephens pleaded guilty to the charge on April 1.
The charge stems from an incident on Nov. 17, 2019, when a Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Stephens’ car for a routine traffic violation. Inside the vehicle, deputy found more than 500 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside.
The DEA, ATF and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Shannon prosecuted the case.
In an unrelated case, Walter sentenced Marvelous Brown, 33, to five years and one day in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
On Aug. 6, 2019, agents from the Shreveport Police Department narcotics task force came in contact with Brown in his vehicle near his home and smelled marijuana. Brown admitted to agents that he had been smoking marijuana in his vehicle and to having a small amount in his house.
Agents searched the house and found approximately 213 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and packaging material, along with two pistols in Brown’s closet.
The ATF and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted the case