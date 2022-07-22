SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two Shreveport Police Department officers are under internal investigation for some startling allegations. They're separate cases that happened recently. But both officers remain on the job.
Officer LaBrian Marsden remains on patrol, but without his K-9 partner. A KTBS source says the German Shepherd, Enzo, was removed from his care. Pictures obtained by KTBS 3 News show Enzo was tied to a kennel outside in sweltering heat and almost no shade. He could not reach his water bowl.
The second officer under internal investigation is Sgt. Glen Heckard, who works in investigations.
A source tells KTBS Heckard is thought to have committed a hit and run that damaged a trailer in the parking lot of Brookshire's on North Market.
Heckard's unmarked detective's car was also damaged, but he did not report the incident, according to the source. But KTBS is told the incident was caught on surveillance camera.
Asked why those officers remain on the job during the probes, Chief Wayne Smith replied, "If the public's safety was at risk, then without a doubt, the officers would be placed on leave. But if they can cause no harm and continue to work and function, then we're good with that."
Smith added that allowing them to work also does not hinder the investigations.
Marsden and his former K-9 partner, Casper, were honored for catching a man wanted in the death of a Panola County sheriff's deputy on New Year's Eve, 2019.
Casper died earlier this year. The cause was not known. His remains were cremated.
Heckard formerly served as a police department spokesman.