OGDEN, Ark. -- Two people from Shreveport were among three killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Little River County, Ark.
Arkansas Department of Public Safety officials said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 71 as a driver of a southbound Toyota Tundra pickup hit a man who was standing behind a Ford transit van parked on the shoulder.
Carrie Flynn, 61, and John Hucke, 65, both of Shreveport, died at the scene. Both were in the pickup driven by Matthew West, 34, of Shreveport, who was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Also killed was Christopher Robinson, 34, of New Boston, Texas. Troopers said he was standing behind the van changing a tire when he was struck by the truck.