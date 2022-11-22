SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport women are in custody after being accused of defrauding veterans of more than a million dollars.
Police were conducting an investigation Tuesday in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard in a case they've been working on since September.
Multiple veterans were targeted and police said most were senior citizens.
Investigators said Destane Glass, 21, was arrested and booked with identity theft. Glass reportedly used the money to buy a home, expensive cars and other lavish items.
Investigators said 21-year-old Zarrajah Watkins used her job at Teleperformance to gain access to the veterans' USAA bank account information.
Watkins allegedly sold the information to Glass and others who used several tactics to defraud the account holders.
Watkins was arrested last week and charged with identity theft.
The ATF, Secret Service, state police and the city marshal's office also took part in the investigation.